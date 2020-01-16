Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

