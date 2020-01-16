Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.