Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

