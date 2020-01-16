Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

