Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 302,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $765.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Several research firms have commented on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

