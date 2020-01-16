Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Downgraded by B. Riley

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,490.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.60.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,669.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,534.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a 52 week low of $828.75 and a 52 week high of $1,713.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.