Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

CADE stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.