Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,763. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

CDNS opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

