Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,833,000 after purchasing an additional 221,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,465,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

