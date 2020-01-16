Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,522,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 110.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth $19,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 232,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth $5,198,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.