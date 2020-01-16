Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,762,858. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

