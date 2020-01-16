Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

