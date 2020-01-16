Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 632.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Shares of ROST opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

