Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

