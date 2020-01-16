Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

