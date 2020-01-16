Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $515.40 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $279.33 and a one year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.48.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

