Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.08 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $89.26 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

