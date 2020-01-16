Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.29 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,237,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 99.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

