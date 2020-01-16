Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.