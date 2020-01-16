Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

BSX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

