Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,585 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

