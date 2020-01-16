Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.45.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

