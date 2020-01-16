Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,336 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

