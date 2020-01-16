Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $296.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

