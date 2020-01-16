Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,771,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.