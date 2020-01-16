Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335,730 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

