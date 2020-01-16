Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

GM opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

