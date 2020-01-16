Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Assurant worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 61.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $134.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Assurant’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

