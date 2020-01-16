Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,774,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,119,000 after purchasing an additional 367,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Allstate stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

