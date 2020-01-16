Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

