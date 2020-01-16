Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 256,487 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,487 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of SLB opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

