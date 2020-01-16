Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 274,767 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,767 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

