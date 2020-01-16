Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 41,032 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

