Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cigna by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cigna by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $212.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

