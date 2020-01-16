Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,694,000 after acquiring an additional 202,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average of $268.52. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.