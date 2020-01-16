Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $13.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 225,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,115,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5988 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

