Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

