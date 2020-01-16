Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,859 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 427,382 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

