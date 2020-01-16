Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Welltower by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after purchasing an additional 760,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

