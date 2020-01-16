Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

In other news, insider (Gerry) Tuddenham Gerard 282,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Calamos Global Total Return Fund from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

