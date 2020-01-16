Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

