Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.