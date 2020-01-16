Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.