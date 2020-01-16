Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,754 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 170,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

