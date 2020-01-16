Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 329,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

CAC opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Camden National has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 3,142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

