Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $13,767,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 656.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.