Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CM opened at $82.87 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

