Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CM opened at C$108.20 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$97.55 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5088389 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.25.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

