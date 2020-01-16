Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Canadian Solar worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $298,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

