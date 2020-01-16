CanYaCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $683.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.